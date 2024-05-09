F1 star admits having POSTER of rival driver on his wall

close global

Lando Norris is F1's man of the moment following his incredible win at the Miami Grand Prix, and now he has revealed how a fellow driver inspired him to chase his dreams in the sport.

Norris was elated as he secured his maiden F1 victory in Miami, capitalising on a timely safety car deployment to streak clear of his rivals, including Max Verstappen, and spark wild celebrations in the McLaren paddock.

The Brit admitted the win was 'a long time coming' after the race as he paid tribute to his team and parents for their continued support.

Norris won his maiden F1 race in Miami
Norris used Albon as inspiration when dreaming of a career in racing

Lando Norris gives Valentino Rossi link

In an interview with Sky Sports prior to the chaotic events which transpired in Miami, Norris opened up on some of his childhood idols, which included fellow driver Alex Albon.

Norris revealed he used to have a poster of the Williams man, such was his admiration for the then go-karter.

“It was one of the first days I ever went to watch go-karts, and Alex [Albon] was there - this was when I was like, six years old," said Norris.

“This was a time when I was more of a MotoGP fan than Formula 1, so I was Valentino Rossi everything, and he was number 46 [the same as Albon].

“But then I noticed he [Albon] had on his helmet the font of The Doctor [Rossi’s nickname], so I could tell he was a Rossi fan.

“So as soon as I knew he was a Rossi fan, I thought: ‘Wow, he’s a cool guy'.

“He was a guy I looked up to when I was starting. He was winning races, winning championships and all those things.”

