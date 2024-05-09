Mercedes F1 star gives WORRYING prediction over team future
Mercedes driver George Russell is forecasting further pain for the team after a dismal start to the 2024 season.
The Silver Arrows finished P6 and P8 in Miami, and have not yet registered a podium this year.
Russell's fifth-placed finish at the opening race in Bahrain remains the team's best result of the season, as their post-2021 struggles continue.
Though teammate Lewis Hamilton is jumping ship to Ferrari for 2025, both will have to try and make the best of their lack of pace for the remainder of 2024.
Russell looks to McLaren example for inspiration
Lando Norris' maiden victory in Miami marked a remarkable turnaround for the Woking team in the past year.
Russell is hoping Mercedes can draw inspiration.
"McLaren qualified P17 and P18 12 months ago in Miami, and they won, so it shows what is possible when you get things right," he said.
"But right now, we don't have things right and need to make changes quickly.
"We do have a few things coming in the short-term but nothing in the short-term that is going to transform us into race-winners.
"So it is going to be painful for a few weeks. I think we have to accept that we are the fourth fastest-team".
Indeed, Mercedes currently lie in fourth in the constructors' championship, well adrift of Miami victors McLaren.
"The lap-times and the championship don't lie, this is where we are and I think we're fighting for the P5-P8 region week in, week out," Russell added.
