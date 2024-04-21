F1 News Today: Horner casts fresh Red Bull line-up doubt as Hamilton rues Mercedes mistakes

Despite strong performances, Sergio Perez's future at Red Bull beyond 2024 appears uncertain after Christian Horner downplayed imminent contract talks.

Hamilton rues Mercedes mistakes over key F1 decision

Lewis Hamilton has admitted that Mercedes may have done things 'differently', if they look back on the start of their season with hindsight.

Ferrari F1 star concedes key advantage in crucial team-mate battle

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has admitted to struggling to match his teammate's pace so far in the 2024 season.

Perez hits 'engineer's brother' in Chinese GP incident

Red Bull's Sergio Perez suffered an unfortunate incident during practice at the Chinese Grand Prix, resulting in the driver needing to pit.

Alonso and Taylor Swift rumours reignited by new album lyric

Is it over now? Apparently not – one of 2023's more outlandish Formula 1 stories has popped up in the big year 2024, with Taylor Swift dropping an Aston Martin reference in her new double-album.

