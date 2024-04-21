close global

F1 News Today: Horner casts fresh Red Bull line-up doubt as Hamilton rues Mercedes mistakes

Despite strong performances, Sergio Perez's future at Red Bull beyond 2024 appears uncertain after Christian Horner downplayed imminent contract talks.

Hamilton rues Mercedes mistakes over key F1 decision

Lewis Hamilton has admitted that Mercedes may have done things 'differently', if they look back on the start of their season with hindsight.

Ferrari F1 star concedes key advantage in crucial team-mate battle

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has admitted to struggling to match his teammate's pace so far in the 2024 season.

Perez hits 'engineer's brother' in Chinese GP incident

Red Bull's Sergio Perez suffered an unfortunate incident during practice at the Chinese Grand Prix, resulting in the driver needing to pit.

Alonso and Taylor Swift rumours reignited by new album lyric

Is it over now? Apparently not – one of 2023's more outlandish Formula 1 stories has popped up in the big year 2024, with Taylor Swift dropping an Aston Martin reference in her new double-album.

Hamilton delivers X-rated verdict after China shock as FIA confirm penalty decision - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Hamilton delivers X-rated verdict after China shock as FIA confirm penalty decision - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: FIA penalty verdict announced as Hamilton endures Shanghai nightmare
F1 Today

F1 News Today: FIA penalty verdict announced as Hamilton endures Shanghai nightmare

  • Yesterday 19:55

Latest News

Chinese Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2024 times – Verstappen takes CHAOTIC victory

  • 13 minutes ago
Chinese Grand Prix

Ricciardo BLASTED by F1 rival as carnage brings out safety car

  • 52 minutes ago
Chinese Grand Prix

Hamilton BEMOANS Mercedes amid Chinese Grand Prix frustrations

  • 1 hour ago
Chinese Grand Prix

LAP ONE: Red Bull left stunned after F1 rival makes SUPERB start

  • 1 hour ago
Chinese Grand Prix

F1 Driver of the Day: What is it and how to vote for the Chinese Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
Chinese Grand Prix

F1 Chinese Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Shanghai

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

F1 Standings

