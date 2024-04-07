F1 News Today: Japanese GP hit with early RED FLAG as Wolff reveals Mercedes secret
The Japanese Grand Prix was red-flagged on the first lap following a huge crash between two experienced Formula 1 drivers.
Wolff reveals SECRET behind Mercedes improvement
Toto Wolff has revealed the secret to Mercedes’ Japanese GP improvements after a difficult start to the season for the team.
Marko takes BRUTAL jab at driver after Japanese GP qualifying
Helmut Marko has directed a cheeky dig at an F1 driver after their qualifying performance in Japan.
Mercedes unveil STRIKING new livery for Japanese GP
Mercedes have arrived in Suzuka with an interesting revision to their car's design.
F1 boss blasts 'very harsh' punishment after Verstappen penalty decision
A F1 boss has claimed that the penalty given to Fernando Alonso at the Australian GP was ‘very harsh’ - comparing it to an infamous Max Verstappen incident.
Verstappen admits being INTIMIDATED by F1 feature
Fresh off a surprise DNF in Australia, reigning champion Max Verstappen is looking to bounce back at the high-speed Suzuka circuit.
