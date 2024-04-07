F1 News Today: Japanese GP hit with early RED FLAG as Wolff reveals Mercedes secret

The Japanese Grand Prix was red-flagged on the first lap following a huge crash between two experienced Formula 1 drivers.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff reveals SECRET behind Mercedes improvement

Toto Wolff has revealed the secret to Mercedes’ Japanese GP improvements after a difficult start to the season for the team.

➡️ READ MORE

Marko takes BRUTAL jab at driver after Japanese GP qualifying

Helmut Marko has directed a cheeky dig at an F1 driver after their qualifying performance in Japan.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes unveil STRIKING new livery for Japanese GP

Mercedes have arrived in Suzuka with an interesting revision to their car's design.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 boss blasts 'very harsh' punishment after Verstappen penalty decision

A F1 boss has claimed that the penalty given to Fernando Alonso at the Australian GP was ‘very harsh’ - comparing it to an infamous Max Verstappen incident.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen admits being INTIMIDATED by F1 feature

Fresh off a surprise DNF in Australia, reigning champion Max Verstappen is looking to bounce back at the high-speed Suzuka circuit.

➡️ READ MORE

Related