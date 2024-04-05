F1 star fined for SPEEDING at Japanese GP

Lance Stroll and Aston Martin have been handed a fine for violating an FIA regulation after FP1 for the Japanese Grand Prix.

The Canadian driver has suffered a tricky season to date and has struggled compared to his more experienced world champion team-mate Fernando Alonso throughout the first three grands prix.

His Aston Martin contract ends at the conclusion of the 2024 season, and question marks loom over his future with the team that his father – Lawrence, owns.

This weekend’s race in Suzuka marks an excellent opportunity for the Silverstone based outfit to collect points at a race which suits their AMR24 car.

Stroll retired from last year’s race, and will be aiming to return to the top ten this time out, but he has already wandered into trouble just a matter of minutes into the race weekend.

Lance Stroll was caught speeding during FP1

Lance Stroll's father Lawrence owns the team

How much have Aston Martin been fined?

By going 0.9kph over the permitted pit lane speed of 80kph, Aston Martin were handed a fine which seems almost pointless to the ear.

Stroll's misdemeanour has landed his team a €100 (£85) fine, although would likely have much sterner consequences if the incident occurred during the race at the Suzuka Circuit.

How could Lawrence Stroll – billionaire owner of the team, manage to pay such a hefty fine for the violation you wonder?

He will be hoping that his son can deliver some points in return this weekend and aid his team's push to break into the top four of the constructors' championship.

