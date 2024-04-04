Hamilton admits being 'UNHAPPY' as Mercedes provide key update - GPFans Recap

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that there was 'so much missing' from his life during the early days of his Formula 1 career.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes provide key Hamilton update ahead of Japanese GP

Mercedes have delivered an important update on Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes engine after it suffered a severe failure during the Australian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 champion outlines 'SHOCKING' prospect ahead of Japanese GP

Formula 1 pundit and former world champion Damon Hill has said it would be ‘really shocking’ for the sport if Ferrari were to challenge Red Bull in Japan.

➡️ READ MORE

Marko 'does not rate' F1 driver 'FORCED' on team

Yuki Tsunoda has shown a steady rate of improvement since joining Formula 1 in 2021 and his current form is catching the eye of rival teams.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren announce STUNNING changes for Japanese Grand Prix

McLaren have unveiled an exclusive special livery to be run during the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Related