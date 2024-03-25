F1 News Today: Sainz sends unemployment warning as Verstappen in PENALTY risk

Carlos Sainz came home to grab his third career victory in Melbourne in sensational style – but reminded teams that he is ‘still jobless’ at the end of the year.

Verstappen in danger of FIA penalty after Australian GP error

Max Verstappen has suffered a setback on the road to the 2024 title - in addition to his early retirement from Sunday's race - having been forced to change his power unit at the Australian Grand Prix.

Perez makes HUGE Verstappen claim to give rivals title hope

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has suggested that Ferrari would have beaten his world champion team, even if Max Verstappen didn't fail to finish the Australian Grand Prix.

Kravitz attacked with CAKE in Ferrari celebrations

Sky Sports F1 presenter Ted Kravitz took part in a 'Formula 1 tradition' at the Australian Grand Prix, as he was plastered in cake by colleague David Croft.

Cryptic Verstappen reveals fresh Red Bull radio battle

A cryptic message from Max Verstappen after qualifying in Australia has revealed a potential new battle between him and his race engineer.

