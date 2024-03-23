Find out all the details for the Australian Grand Prix race, including start times and how to watch on TV in your region.

The Australian GP has already delivered its fair share of drama ahead of the main event. A heavy crash for Williams' Alexander Albon in the FP1 left his car unrepairable. With no spare chassis available, the team decided to withdraw teammate Logan Sargeant from the weekend and have Albon take the wheel of the American's car for FP3 and the rest of the weekend, leaving Williams with a single entry.

Qualifying, however, served up a different kind of drama. While Max Verstappen secured pole position and Carlos Sainz came in a close second, just 0.270 seconds behind, there were surprises further down the grid. Lewis Hamilton was eliminated in Q2, leaving his teammate George Russell as the sole Silver Arrows driver in the top ten.

Adding further intrigue to the race order, Sergio Perez's strong qualifying performance was marred by a three-place grid penalty for blocking Nico Hulkenberg during Q1. The Mexican driver initially finished in a strong third but will be forced to start the race from sixth. This penalty bumps Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, and Oscar Piastri up a position each, rounding out the top five and creating a thrilling prospect for a more open race come Sunday.

Australian Grand Prix - Sunday, March 24, 2024

Local time (Australia): 3pm Sunday

UK time (GMT): 4am Sunday

Central European Time (CET): 5am Sunday

United States (EDT): 12am Sunday

United States (CDT): 11pm Saturday

United States (PDT): 9pm Saturday

South Africa: 6am Sunday



How to watch the Australian Grand Prix live on TV today

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

