Horner accuser 'angry and upset' over Red Bull SNUB as Perez bemoans lack of clarity - GPFans F1 Recap

The female Red Bull employee at the centre of the Christian Horner investigations has reportedly been left angered by the way the situation has been handled.

Perez suggests CRUCIAL five-minute conversation will decide Red Bull fate

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has claimed 'it's not easy' racing while not knowing where his future lies beyond the end of this season.

F1 pundit identifies key move to keep Verstappen at Red Bull

Several key figures at Red Bull have been linked with moves away from the team following the drama surrounding Christian Horner.

Fernando Alonso insists major F1 aspects MUST change

Fernando Alonso has voiced his concerns over an aspect of Formula 1 that has evolved to become very difficult through the years.

Steiner identifies Bearman RISK for F1 drive

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner had high praise for Oliver Bearman after his impressive debut in F1 in Saudi Arabia.

