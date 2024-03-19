Motorsport chief SLAMS F1 over Red Bull

Formula E chief executive Jeff Dodds has reiterated a claim that he made before the start of the 2024 season.

Max Verstappen has started the year off in ominous fashion, claiming both pole positions and both race victories so far, with Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez finishing second in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

It demonstrates a brilliant start to Red Bull's championship defence, with the team looking to build on their supreme dominance from 2023.

Ahead of this season, Dodds made the claim that Formula 1 had become predictable, and that Formula E is a more exciting sport due to the closeness of competition in that particular series.

Max Verstappen has won both races in 2024

Red Bull are looking to defend their crowns

Red Bull in ominous form

Red Bull's supreme start may just have backed up Dodds' claims, with the Milton Keynes-based outfit already having a 38-point lead at the top of the constructors' championship.

However, this season is set to be the longest in F1 history, meaning that there is plenty of time for the chasing pack to close the gap to Red Bull.

“Now the main question is whether Max can win all 24 races on this year's calendar. We don't want to be that kind of sport,” Dodds said, in a clear swipe at F1.

“A lot of people said at the time that I was being unreasonable, but look now, he's won two out of two.”

