F1 News Today: Horner admits Verstappen EXIT possibility as Red Bull star tipped to join Hamilton at Ferrari
Christian Horner has admitted that there is no way to force Max Verstappen to stay at Red Bull, if he decides that he wants to leave the team.
Sky Sports F1 pundit tips KEY Red Bull figure to join Hamilton at Ferrari
David Croft has revealed what Lewis Hamilton’s main Ferrari target should be as he gears up to join the team ahead of the 2025 season.
Marko casts HUGE Mercedes move verdict after Wolff offer
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has opened up on rumours surrounding his future with the world champions.
Ferrari boss makes MAJOR statement on star driver's Australian GP involvement
Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has offered comment on the possibility of a Carlos Sainz return to the track ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.
Red Bull F1 star cracks drug-related joke which leaves room in stitches
Sergio Perez has left a room of people in stitches following a joke he made with Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen.
