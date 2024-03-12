close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Horner admits Verstappen EXIT possibility as Red Bull star tipped to join Hamilton at Ferrari

F1 News Today: Horner admits Verstappen EXIT possibility as Red Bull star tipped to join Hamilton at Ferrari

F1 News Today: Horner admits Verstappen EXIT possibility as Red Bull star tipped to join Hamilton at Ferrari

F1 News Today: Horner admits Verstappen EXIT possibility as Red Bull star tipped to join Hamilton at Ferrari

Christian Horner has admitted that there is no way to force Max Verstappen to stay at Red Bull, if he decides that he wants to leave the team.

➡️ READ MORE

Sky Sports F1 pundit tips KEY Red Bull figure to join Hamilton at Ferrari

David Croft has revealed what Lewis Hamilton’s main Ferrari target should be as he gears up to join the team ahead of the 2025 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Marko casts HUGE Mercedes move verdict after Wolff offer

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has opened up on rumours surrounding his future with the world champions.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari boss makes MAJOR statement on star driver's Australian GP involvement

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has offered comment on the possibility of a Carlos Sainz return to the track ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull F1 star cracks drug-related joke which leaves room in stitches

Sergio Perez has left a room of people in stitches following a joke he made with Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Max Verstappen Ferrari Christian Horner
Wolff offers CRUCIAL factor for Verstappen Mercedes move as F1 star's future thrown into more doubt - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Wolff offers CRUCIAL factor for Verstappen Mercedes move as F1 star's future thrown into more doubt - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Marko gives HUGE update on future as SHOCK Mercedes offer revealed
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Marko gives HUGE update on future as SHOCK Mercedes offer revealed

  • Yesterday 17:30

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

Marko reveals Red Bull future in doubt BEFORE Horner chaos

  • 44 minutes ago
F1 Stories

F1 star launches £150 MILLION lawsuit over controversial ‘cheated’ title

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Horner admits Verstappen EXIT possibility as Red Bull star tipped to join Hamilton at Ferrari

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Wolff offers CRUCIAL factor for Verstappen Mercedes move as F1 star's future thrown into more doubt - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 Social

Red Bull share EMOTIONAL tribute to Verstappen

  • Yesterday 22:57
F1 News & Gossip

Ferrari boss makes MAJOR statement on star driver's Australian GP involvement

  • Yesterday 21:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x