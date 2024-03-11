Wolff offers CRUCIAL factor for Verstappen Mercedes move as F1 star's future thrown into more doubt - GPFans F1 Recap

Toto Wolff insists that Mercedes must make progress in one area before considering a move for current Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen.

Alonso F1 future thrown further into doubt by close friend

Fernando Alonso's decision on the next stage of his Formula 1 career has been placed under more uncertainty by former boss Flavio Briatore.

Ferrari's 2024 hopes in doubt after MAJOR 'problem'

Ferrari engineer Jock Clear has stated that the team haven't fully got to the bottom of an issue that first surfaced at the Bahrain Grand Prix and hindered Charles Leclerc.

Andretti test KEY aspect of F1 car despite rejection

Andretti are continuing to press forward with their plan to enter Formula 1, after testing one key part of their future chassis.

F1 team boss UNSURE whether key issues are fixed

A Formula 1 team principal is unsure as to whether or not his team have managed to fix an issue that has hampered them for multiple seasons.

