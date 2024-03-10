F1 News Today: Verstappen factor revealed in Red Bull penalty as Geri Horner makes SHOCK Saudi appearance
Sergio Perez has explained the 'shame' behind his early penalty at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, and how it may have impacted Max Verstappen.
Geri Horner spotted in SHOCK Saudi Arabian Grand Prix appearance
Geri Horner - wife of Red Bull team principal Christian Horner - made an unexpected appearance during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
FIA announce major F1 podium CHANGE at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
The FIA have revealed some changes to the podium celebrations at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Schumacher gives Bearman Ferrari F1 debut verdict
Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has given his verdict on Oliver Bearman making his debut in the sport with the Ferrari team.
F1 team forced into FIA APPEAL to race at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
A Formula 1 team were forced to appeal to the FIA to grant permission for their driver to start the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Latest News
Hamilton BLASTS F1 over handling of Horner controversy
- 32 minutes ago
Jos Verstappen gives STUNNING verdict on Horner future at Red Bull
- 1 hour ago
Marko makes MAJOR announcement on Red Bull future after crunch talks
- 2 hours ago
- Today 06:57
Verstappen reveals fears of SHOCK Red Bull exit as suspended employee backed - GPFans F1 Recap
- Today 00:00
- Yesterday 23:12