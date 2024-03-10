close global

Verstappen reveals fears of SHOCK Red Bull exit as suspended employee backed - GPFans F1 Recap

Max Verstappen is fearful that a potential departure within the Red Bull team could have a bearing on his own future, and that of the world champion outfit.

Jos Verstappen BACKS suspended Red Bull employee in Horner saga

Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, has broken his silence, siding with the suspended female employee amid the chaos at Red Bull.

Verstappen dominates as Bearman BEATS Hamilton

Max Verstappen maintained his 100% record in 2024 with a comfortable victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, but there were some surprise results elsewhere.

Leclerc reveals 'INCREDIBLE' Bearman Ferrari F1 debut reaction

Charles Leclerc has shared his verdict on 18-year-old Ollie Bearman’s dramatic last gasp Formula 1 debut with Ferrari.

Hamilton demands Mercedes F1 FIX after years of frustration

Lewis Hamilton is demanding that Mercedes get on top of one key issue which has plagued their pace for three seasons.

