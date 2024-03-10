Verstappen reveals fears of SHOCK Red Bull exit as suspended employee backed - GPFans F1 Recap
Max Verstappen is fearful that a potential departure within the Red Bull team could have a bearing on his own future, and that of the world champion outfit.
Jos Verstappen BACKS suspended Red Bull employee in Horner saga
Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, has broken his silence, siding with the suspended female employee amid the chaos at Red Bull.
Verstappen dominates as Bearman BEATS Hamilton
Max Verstappen maintained his 100% record in 2024 with a comfortable victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, but there were some surprise results elsewhere.
Leclerc reveals 'INCREDIBLE' Bearman Ferrari F1 debut reaction
Charles Leclerc has shared his verdict on 18-year-old Ollie Bearman’s dramatic last gasp Formula 1 debut with Ferrari.
Hamilton demands Mercedes F1 FIX after years of frustration
Lewis Hamilton is demanding that Mercedes get on top of one key issue which has plagued their pace for three seasons.
Latest News
Verstappen reveals fears of SHOCK Red Bull exit as suspended employee backed - GPFans F1 Recap
- 49 minutes ago
FIA announce major F1 podium CHANGE at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Perez admits Verstappen factor in Red Bull penalty 'shame' - Top Three verdict
- 2 hours ago
Geri Horner spotted in SHOCK Saudi Arabian Grand Prix appearance
- 3 hours ago
'Ice-cool Bearman' sparkles in 'Saudi snooze' - Saudi Arabian Grand Prix hot takes
- 3 hours ago
Bearman masterclass - 'Total Chad' hailed after Ferrari F1 debut
- Yesterday 20:12