Verstappen takes stance on father's Horner rift as Red Bull SUSPEND accuser - GPFans F1 Recap

Max Verstappen has said that his father is 'very outspoken', after comments made by the 52-year-old about Red Bull team principal Christian Horner's future.

Red Bull suspend Horner accuser over alleged 'dishonesty'

Red Bull have suspended the woman who accused team principal Christian Horner of ‘inappropriate behaviour'.

Red Bull announce RECORD $200m deal amid Horner chaos

Red Bull have announced a new deal with sportswear brand Castore, deemed to be 'record-breaking' - even as chaos continues to surround the team heading into the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

F1 team signs veteran advisor from RIVAL after multiple departures

Aston Martin have confirmed the signing of a new executive director, pinching a paddock veteran from one of their rivals.

Wolff wants IMMEDIATE Mercedes progress in Saudi

Toto Wolff is hopeful that Mercedes will make immediate progress at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after a slow start to the 2024 Formula 1 season.

