Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Missed the live action in Jeddah? Catch the highlights of the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Channel 4 tonight FOR FREE!

The second round of the 2024 season in Jeddah was packed with action. There was a thrilling battle for position between seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and McLaren rising star Oscar Piastri, while Oliver Bearman impressed in his F1 debut with Ferrari.

The midfield wasn't short on action either, with fierce battles raging throughout. There was early drama too, as two cars were forced to retire.

READ MORE: F1 on TV: The definitive guide to how to watch the 2024 season live

Missed the live action? Don't worry! Channel 4, the UK's free-to-air broadcaster, may not have live coverage of every F1 race due to Sky Sports' exclusive rights, but they do offer something just as exciting: highlights of every single qualifying session, sprint, and grand prix race throughout the season. And most importantly, this coverage comes completely free of charge.

Channel 4 also broadcasts the prestigious British Grand Prix live each year, ensuring that UK fans can experience every thrilling moment of their home race.

Now, get ready to relive the drama from Jeddah as we delve into the details of today's Channel 4 F1 highlights programme.

What time is F1 on Channel 4 today?

The Channel 4 highlights for the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP air tonight, Saturday, March 9, at 9:30pm UK time. The coverage lasts for 150 minutes, ensuring you can relive all the key moments from the race.

Saudi Arabia marked the second round of the record-breaking 24-race season, with the race schedule shifted to a Saturday night running instead of the traditional Sunday to accommodate the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins on March 11.

Channel 4's F1 Presenters

Channel 4's F1 coverage of the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP features a seasoned team of presenters and commentators who bring their expertise to the show.

Leading the charge is Lee McKenzie, a highly respected broadcast journalist whose career began at the young age of 15 and included seven years reporting from the F1 paddock for the BBC.

Joining McKenzie are former F1 drivers David Coulthard and Mark Webber, both offering valuable insights from their years of competing at the highest level. Rounding out the team is journalist Lawrence Barretto, drawing on his experience covering F1 for the BBC and Autosport to provide additional in-depth analysis throughout the coverage.

READ MORE: F1 On TV: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 Commentators

Related