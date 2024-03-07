close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Ferrari driver takes 'Mario Kart' dig at Jeddah track

Ferrari driver takes 'Mario Kart' dig at Jeddah track

Ferrari driver takes 'Mario Kart' dig at Jeddah track

Ferrari driver takes 'Mario Kart' dig at Jeddah track

Charles Leclerc has fired shots at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix track before a full hour of running in Jeddah.

FP1 took place in the hot daylight of Jeddah, where Max Verstappen led Fernando Alonso in warm conditions.

Charles Leclerc finished fifth, as he bids to recover from a difficult opening race of the season where he was plagued by brake issues on his way to a fourth placed finish.

Displeased with the state of the Corniche Circuit, Leclerc took to his radio to complain about multiple plastic bags laying around the track.

Charles Leclerc struggled at the Bahrain Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc was unhappy about the state of the Corniche Circuit

READ MORE: Geri Horner travel plans for Saudi Arabian GP confirmed

Chaos at the Corniche

The Monegasque driver joked that driving around the Corniche was akin to Mario Kart, where you are likely to encounter banana skins and other obstacles – similar to plastic bags in F1 terms.

Any plastic that gets caught in awkward places such as a radiator could cause the car to overheat and create a fire or cause a breakdown on track.

Ferrari were last victims of track conditions at the Las Vegas Grand Prix last year when Carlos Sainz’s car was all-but destroyed by a manhole cover.

While all drivers managed to successfully avoid any damage from the flying bags, Leclerc found the time to complain to his team about the state of the circuit.

READ MORE: Verstappen backs father as Red Bull F1 fractures DEEPEN

Related

Max Verstappen Charles Leclerc Fernando Alonso Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari's 'horrible' preparations
F1 News & Gossip

Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari's 'horrible' preparations

  • Yesterday 14:57
Ferrari stolen from ex-F1 driver FOUND after 28 years
F1 Stories

Ferrari stolen from ex-F1 driver FOUND after 28 years

  • March 4, 2024 22:57

Latest News

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix results - Verstappen BEATEN in FP2

  • Today 19:10
Latest F1 News

Marko reveals RB conversation after X-rated rant

  • 41 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Ferrari driver takes 'Mario Kart' dig at Jeddah track

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

Former Red Bull driver reveals lack of 'confidence' in team

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Horner issues STARK warning to Red Bull

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Red Bull suspend Horner accuser over alleged 'dishonesty'

  • Today 17:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x