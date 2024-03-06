F1 News Today: Red Bull figures backed to QUIT as FIA chief embroiled in new scandal

Former Formula 1 race winner Gerhard Berger has claimed that, as things stand, Max Verstappen is set to join Mercedes in a stunning move.

FIA chief accused of trying to cancel HUGE F1 race

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem allegedly told officials not to certify the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit as safe ahead of the inaugural race late last year.

Legendary F1 figure reveals Red Bull SECRETS

Legendary F1 engineer Adrian Newey has revealed some secrets about how he prepares ideas for the design of Red Bull’s machines.

Spectacular new F1 track with INSANE 20-storey rise revealed

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is set to move away from Jeddah in a few years, and fans have been given a first glimpse of the stunning planned new circuit.

Wolff admits Mercedes made 'weird' mistakes in Bahrain disasterclass

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff described Max Verstappen as ‘in a different galaxy’ as he cruised to victory in the first race of the 2024 season in Bahrain.

