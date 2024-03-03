Horner makes major statement as key Red Bull 'LEAK' detail revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

Christian Horner has insisted that he will still be Red Bull's team principal and chief executive in Saudi Arabia next week as he said the team were 'united' after the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Jos Verstappen reveals crucial detail on Horner 'leak'

Jos Verstappen has denied any involvement in the alleged 'leak' of messages associated with Red Bull's inquiry into the 'inappropriate behaviour' of team principal Christian Horner.

Brundle BLANKED in superstar snub at Bahrain Grand Prix

Martin Brundle's infamous grid walk feature once again descended into chaos at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Steiner reveals MAJOR issue that led to Haas split

Guenther Steiner has revealed how the decision for him to leave Haas F1 team at the end of last year came about.

Scorching Sainz puts hamstrung Hamilton in F1 shade to set silly season sizzling

Formula 1 can be a funny place to find motivation when winning isn't possible, yet Carlos Sainz's barnstorming Bahrain drive proved external factors can encourage the best from a driver.

