Sainz reveals F1 plan after being dumped by Ferrari

Carlos Sainz has revealed his future plans in Formula 1, having been left twisting in the wind after Ferrari announced that he will leave the team at the end of the season.

The Spaniard was a pole-sitter and race-winner with the team - indeed, the only driver last year to win a race while not driving a Red Bull - but that wasn't enough to protect his job when Hamilton came knocking.

There are a multitude of seats available for next year currently, with Red Bull, Mercedes and Aston Martin all dealing with expiring contracts from their current drivers.

Thinking outside the box, Audi’s prospective Sauber entry could be a great option for Sainz to join up with a manufacturer again in the long-term.

Sainz: I don't know where I'm going

Discussing his future with the media at the Bahrain Grand Prix, Sainz admitted that he is currently unsure of his next move.

"I don't know where I'm going and what will be my best option,” he said. “I'm going to maximise my last year at Ferrari. I want to have a really good year at this incredible team and give my absolute best for everyone at Maranello.

"Regarding my future, the situation changed a lot over the winter and now I will need to take my time to decide where I want to go," he continued.

"We will look at all the options available and see what the best medium to long-term project is for my career and the best project that gives me the best possibility to be world champion, which is my dream, as soon as possible."

Sainz has plenty of time to weigh up his next move, with ‘silly season’ usually only taking effect around the time of the summer break.

There will be plenty of discussions ahead, but for now, he remains fully focused on maximising his last year with Ferrari in 2024.

