Hamilton reveals key part of Ferrari move talks

Lewis Hamilton has revealed a key part of the talks between himself and Ferrari, ahead of his 2025 move to the Italian team.

The seven-time world champion will leave Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season, having spent over a decade with them and sinning six drivers' titles in a Silver Arrow.

It’s the second big challenge he embarks on during his career, with a shocking move from McLaren in 2012 resulting in a legacy that no driver in the sport’s history can match.

He brings a unique set of demands to Ferrari that Mercedes were unable to better with their own offer – hence why Hamilton is on the move.

Lewis Hamilton will race for Ferrari through at least the 2026 season

Lewis Hamilton has won seven Formula 1 world championships

Hamilton proud of push

One of those demands is part of his diversity push and making motorsport more accessible to those from different backgrounds – something he told motorsport.com that he made a priority in talks.

"Of course, [if] you look at Ferrari, they have a lot of work to do, so I've already made that a priority in speaking with John," Hamilton said. "And they're super excited to work on it also."

The Brit also commented on the progress of his current Mercedes team since 2020, which he is particularly proud of.

"Firstly, I'm immensely proud of the work that we've done within Mercedes. Since 2020, we've made some real great strides in improving the diversity within the team.

"And for example, within HR we've got a diverse HR group and that will continue beyond me, which is something I'm really proud of.

"I think we are ahead of every other team in that respect, and there still is a huge amount of work within the whole sport, of which I'm speaking to Stefano [Domenicali, F1 CEO] constantly and looking to work more with Formula 1."

