Hamilton shares surprising Mercedes F1 verdict
Lewis Hamilton has labelled some elements of Mercedes’ preparations for the 2024 season as the ‘best he’s ever seen.’
The seven-time champion will embark on his final season with the team this year before he completes his sensational move to Ferrari for 2025 onwards on a multi-year contract.
A once dominant car that won seven consecutive drivers’ championships – six of them won by Hamilton – and eight consecutive constructors’ titles, Mercedes have struggled to produce a competitive car in the ground effect era, winning just one race in the last two years.
Hamilton: Mercedes testing elements best I've ever seen
But after running their new challenger – the W15 – in three days of pre-season testing in Bahrain, Hamilton and team-mate George Russell have had high praise for the car and the team’s work going into 2024.
Speaking after testing with the official F1 website, the 39-year-old offered more thoughts on what was a ‘massively encouraging’ few days for the team.
“Overall, it’s been a really good test,” he said. “I’m really proud of everyone trackside and those back at the factory. Every single woman and man has been working tirelessly, both at Brackley, Brixworth, and here in Bahrain.
“It’s massively encouraging and great to see everyone working so well together. The focus, determination, and communication is the best I’ve ever seen.
“We know we’ve got work to do and we’re not yet where we want to be. We knew that would be the case coming into the test though. We’ve got a great platform to build on.
“We’ll go away and work hard over the next couple of days to go through all the data from the test. I’m really excited for the start of the season next week and we’ll be heading into it in good shape.”
