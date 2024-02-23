F1 News Today: Horner investigation given 'extremely serious' verdict as Red Bull chief Marko in HUGE putdown

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has said that the allegations that Christian Horner is currently facing as Red Bull team principal are 'extremely serious'.

Red Bull chief in HUGE putdown of F1 rivals after testing

Red Bull director Helmut Marko was left ‘very impressed’ with his team after a day of testing in Bahrain.

Verstappen reveals precise Red Bull F1 testing objectives

Max Verstappen has revealed the targets Red Bull are looking to hit during pre-season testing.

Sky Sports F1 SHOCK commentator change confirmed for 2024

Legendary Sky Sports broadcaster David Croft will be replaced as lead commentator at three races in 2024, the Brit has revealed in a post on X.

F1 star stunned after bizarre RACE START in testing

A Formula 1 driver has been left bemused by his rivals' antics during an unusual event on the second day of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

F1 star insists 'lot of work to do' after brutal testing session

Haas enjoyed a ‘positive’ opening day to pre-season testing in Bahrain on Wednesday – but driver Kevin Magnussen insists that there is ‘still a lot of work to do.’

