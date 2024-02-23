Mercedes chief describes 2024 challenger with INTRIGUING word choice

GPFans Staff



Mercedes technical director James Allison believes the team’s new ‘reassuring’ rear-end components should, in theory, give their drivers better straight-line speed.

After two seasons where the eight-time constructors champions have struggled to keep up with rivals Red Bull and Ferrari, Mercedes have returned to the fundamentals to try and end their title drought.

Among the changes made to the new W15 include returning to a more traditional sidepod concept after spending two years struggling with the ill-fated ‘zero’ sidepod concept.

The cockpit has been moved 10cm to give drivers a better feeling with the car, and a new gearbox cover was created after the team switched from a pull-rod to a push-road rear suspension.

Lewis Hamilton goes into his swansong at Mercedes hoping for a year to remember

George Russell enters year three at Mercedes hoping to add to his one Grand Prix win in Brazil in 2022

Toto Wolff begins his 11th season at the helm of Mercedes

READ MORE: F1 Testing Results: Red Bull BEATEN as rivals unleash searing day two pace

New rear-end to reassure Messrs Hamilton and Russell

One of the most significant issues Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton endured in 2022 and 2023 was the unpredictable rear-end characteristics of the car.

The lack of results coincided with Allison leaving his role as Mercedes' chief technical officer in 2021, with then Mercedes technology director Mike Elliott filling the role. Allison also served as chief technical officer for Olympic gold medalist Ben Ainslie's America's Cup project, INEOS Britannia.

But after a poor start to 2023, Allison returned to his previous role as technical director at Mercedes, replacing Elliott, who would later leave the team in November of 2023.

READ MORE: F1 testing 2024: Dates, times and how to watch live

​​“A big focus has been on improving the previous car’s unpredictable rear axle, which the drivers often referred to as spiteful,” Allison explained at the launch of the Mercedes' W15. “We have worked on that to try and create a car that is reassuring to the drivers.

“At the beginning of a corner, when you're hard on the brakes and turning in, the rear needs to feel rock solid. And then as you get towards the apex, the car needs to feel progressively more nimble, and eager, to turn. We have been trying to build that into the car.

“A new chassis and a gearbox were standard for every year, pre-cost cap, and there'll be several other teams who have done both things in a single year.”

READ MORE: F1 Testing 2024: Confirmed driver lineups for all three days in Bahrain