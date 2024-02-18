F1 News Today: Red Bull change plans amid Horner verdict as legendary F1 return given update

The investigation into Red Bull team principal Christian Horner could meet its conclusion by as early as next week, according to reports.

F1 track chief gives major update on legendary circuit return

Hopes of a Formula 1 return to Germany will rest on whether hosting a grand prix is financially sustainable, according to a key track chief.

Hamilton delivers OMINOUS warning to F1 rivals

Lewis Hamilton has sent a warning out to his F1 rivals as he is determined to leave Mercedes on a high.

Ricciardo lays down F1 expectations for VCARB in 2024

Daniel Ricciardo believes midfield rivals will have to take the recently renamed VCARB team more seriously heading into 2024.

F1 star hits out at 'brutal' 2024 calendar

Sergio Perez has criticised the 2024 F1 calendar over the number of races there are across the year.

