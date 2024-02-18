F1 pundit reveals drivers placed ‘under pressure’ by Hamilton switch

Sky Sports F1 pundit Simon Lazenby has said that several F1 drivers will be put under pressure by Lewis Hamilton’s shocking transfer to Ferrari.

Hamilton’s move to Maranello for the 2025 season has completely stunned the F1 world and has set up an intriguing season this year with several drivers’ future up in the air.

The Brit will replace Carlos Sainz from next year, meaning the Spaniard will race for the Italian team in 2024 knowing that he does not have a seat confirmed for 2025.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari from Mercedes in 2025

The Brit will replace Carlos Sainz next year

Toto Wolff has backed George Russell to be the team's lead driver

Lazenby lists drivers under pressure

Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate George Russell has been backed by team boss Toto Wolff to be the team’s new lead driver, but the 26-year-old was beaten comprehensively by the seven-time champion last season.

Charles Leclerc, Hamilton’s soon-to-be team-mate, recently signed a new long-term deal with Ferrari and is considered to be their star driver.

But while speaking on the Sky F1 podcast, Lazenby believes that the Monegasque driver and several others will be put under pressure to perform in the wake of Hamilton’s transfer.

“It caught us all of guard,” he said. “And already it’s started to ask questions of what might happen to those and the pressure it puts on, A, Charles Leclerc, because if he’s the defacto leader and has been the golden boy at Ferrari for a number of years, all of a sudden you’ve now got this spectre of Lewis about to arrive.

“Can Carlos [Sainz] flip this on its head? Put pressure early on Charles Leclerc, outshine him and then put himself in that shop window for others. I wonder if he may even consider a move back to Red Bull.

“For George [Russell] now, I think for Mercedes and for him, they have a really important first half of the season. If he can go toe to toe with Lewis, establish himself as a true number one, maybe they take a risk on Kimi Antonelli. If he doesn’t, does that bring Fernando Alonso more into play?”

