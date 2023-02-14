Ferrari takes aim at rivals as Norris in McLaren shock - GPFans F1 Recap
Lando Norris has conceded Andreas Seidl's departure from McLaren in the winter came as a 'surprise' but has insisted the move has not dented his confidence in the team. Read more here...
Vasseur aims launch jibe at Ferrari F1 rivals
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has fired a subtly jibe at his rivals after the launch of the new SF-23. Read more here...
Brundle picks out 2023 F1 car he believes looks best
Formula 1 pundit Martin Brundle has picked out the car he believes is the best-looking one ahead of the new season. Read more here...
How 'demanding' Piastri is raising McLaren's game
AlphaTauri shakedown AT04 in first sighting since bizarre launch
AlphaTauri has offered a new glimpse of its new AT04 with a shakedown at Misano. Read more here...