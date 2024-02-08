Horner saga takes wild turn in Red Bull investigation as MEGA F1 deal confirmed - GP Fans F1 Recap

The Formula 1 world was rocked this week following the shock accusations made against Red Bull team principal Christian Horner that have emerged into the public - all denied by Horner.

British Grand Prix fate sealed in MASSIVE F1 announcement

The future of the British Grand Prix has been given a major boost following a blockbuster announcement made by the Silverstone circuit.

Wolff reveals 'punch in the nose' following Hamilton Ferrari switch

Toto Wolff has revealed the tough nature of Formula 1 following Ferrari boss and close friend Fred Vasseur’s swoop for his star driver Lewis Hamilton for the 2025 season.

Verstappen hints HUGE details over key Red Bull decision

Max Verstappen has hinted that one part of the RB20 will remain the same this year, compared with previous Red Bull iterations.

F1 agrees major sprint weekend changes for 2024 season

Formula 1 have agreed changes to the format of sprint weekends, in the latest meeting of the F1 commission.

