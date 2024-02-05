F1 News Today: Verstappen told he may NEVER hit Hamilton heights as Newey fears 'ERADICATED' Red Bull advantage

Former Mercedes, Brawn and Honda chief Nick Fry believes that Max Verstappen may never become a ‘true great’ of Formula 1.

F1 legend Newey admits fearing Red Bull advantage being 'ERADICATED'

Legendary Formula 1 engineer Adrian Newey has admitted that the lack of changes to the regulations after the 2022 season eradicated fears of Red Bull’s RB19 being an evolution car.

F1 legend points to own success in tipping AGELESS Hamilton for Ferrari title

Former Formula 1 world champion Nigel Mansell believes that Lewis Hamilton has every chance of title-winning success with Ferrari, despite his age.

Missed F1 meeting revealed as Andretti VOW to sort entry row

Andretti Autosport have released a statement about their joint bid with Cadillac to join the Formula 1 grid, suggesting that they would like an in-person meeting with Formula One Management (FOM).

Iconic F1 star launches bid to replace Hamilton

Former F1 driver Romain Grosjean has taken to social media to hilariously put his name into the running for the vacant Mercedes seat.

Wolff hints at 'team leader' role for Russell amid Hamilton exit

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has hinted that George Russell may become the team’s ‘new leader’ in the wake of Lewis Hamilton’s departure.

