F1 News Today: Verstappen given stunning snub by team boss as Ricciardo hints at bigger Red Bull role

Dan Ripley

Thursday 28 December 2023 05:57

Max Verstappen has been left on the sidelines by one team principal who has instead picked an F1 legend to improve his team instantly.

Ricciardo hints at bigger Red Bull role with greater motivation

Daniel Ricciardo anticipates an expanded role at Red Bull in the upcoming season.

F1 race winner reveals talks over uncertain contract situation

Valtteri Bottas is anticipating contract discussions with Sauber to kick off in the first quarter of 2024.

F1 boss reveals how sport is becoming 'more like IndyCar'

Zak Brown has claimed that Formula 1 is becoming closer to IndyCar in terms of competition, with a large group of drivers and teams capable of challenging for a race win.

Ricciardo reveals 'DNA' secret about RB19

Daniel Ricciardo has said that the Red Bull RB19 still has the 'DNA' of the car he remembers driving during his initial stint with the team, which made testing the car much easier for him.

