Russell ready to eclipse Hamilton as Mercedes leader as Red Bull star set for talks on future - GPFans F1 Recap

Mercedes driver George Russell has said that he wants to be ahead of Lewis Hamilton in 2024, particularly in qualifying.

Red Bull figure set for 'talks on uncertain F1 future' before Christmas

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has said he will be holding "discussions" with the team next week regarding his future in the sport beyond 2024.

Mercedes chief addresses controversial F1 design ahead of 2024 car launch

Mercedes technical director James Allison has denied that the team's zeropod concept was solely to blame for their lack of competitiveness in 2023.

F1 team principal tells FIA how they could have better handled Wolff investigation

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has said that the FIA could have dealt with the Toto and Susie Wolff conflict of interest story in a more 'appropriate' way.

Horner makes brutally honest Verstappen F1 team-mate claim as Perez rumours swirl

Christian Horner has said that Sergio Perez is 'psychologically strong' enough to be Max Verstappen's team-mate, a trait which he feels is important when considering options for 2025.

