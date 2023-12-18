Horner hands Perez warning as F1 star unveils QUIT threat - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Horner hands Perez warning as F1 star unveils QUIT threat - GPFans F1 Recap
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has said that Sergio Perez's Red Bull seat is 'his to lose' amid rumours that the team may be looking to replace the Mexican once his contract runs out at the end of 2024.
➡️ READ MORE
Alonso admits he could QUIT F1 over controversial issue
Fernando Alonso has admitted that he is more likely to quit Formula 1 as a result of the demanding schedule rather than any decline he may experience now he is 42 years old.
➡️ READ MORE
Former F1 boss makes damning cost cap claim against huge team
Former F1 team boss Otmar Szafnauer has revealed that Alpine were well below the cost cap when he assumed control of the Enstone based outfit.
➡️ READ MORE
Ferrari announce F1 car reveal date with 'Christmas gift' claim
Ferrari have become the first team to announce the launch date of their new car, with team boss Fred Vasseur remaining coy on its competitiveness.
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull chief Marko gives damning Christmas party verdict
If Formula 1 decided to do a Christmas Carol-themed pantomime one festive period, they may have found the perfect candidate to play the part of Scrooge.
➡️ READ MORE