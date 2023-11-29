Verstappen HITS OUT at Marko as Ferrari F1 star calls for INQUEST – GPFans F1 Recap

Cal Gaunt

Wednesday 29 November 2023 23:57

Jos Verstappen has been left dumbfounded by a comment from Helmut Marko regarding his son and three-time world champion Max Verstappen.

➡️ READ MORE

Sainz calls for Ferrari inquest in 'not happy' complaint

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz voiced his disappointment with his team's limp end to the season, having not been able to score a podium at any of the last four races.

➡️ READ MORE

Former F1 driver pays tribute to paddock LEGEND after big exit

Former Formula 1 podium-sitter Timo Glock has revealed that outgoing AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost will be missed by the whole of the paddock.

➡️ READ MORE

Russell calls for F1 staff to be BANNED from working some races

George Russell has expressed his belief that Formula 1 staff should not be required to attend every single race, citing safety concerns and noting that people are struggling with the challenges of time zone shifts.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 champion backs McLaren to challenge Red Bull in 2024

Former Formula 1 champion Damon Hill believes McLaren may be the top contender to challenge Red Bull next year.

➡️ READ MORE