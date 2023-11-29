Verstappen HITS OUT at Marko as Ferrari F1 star calls for INQUEST – GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Verstappen HITS OUT at Marko as Ferrari F1 star calls for INQUEST – GPFans F1 Recap
Jos Verstappen has been left dumbfounded by a comment from Helmut Marko regarding his son and three-time world champion Max Verstappen.
Sainz calls for Ferrari inquest in 'not happy' complaint
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz voiced his disappointment with his team's limp end to the season, having not been able to score a podium at any of the last four races.
Former F1 driver pays tribute to paddock LEGEND after big exit
Former Formula 1 podium-sitter Timo Glock has revealed that outgoing AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost will be missed by the whole of the paddock.
Russell calls for F1 staff to be BANNED from working some races
George Russell has expressed his belief that Formula 1 staff should not be required to attend every single race, citing safety concerns and noting that people are struggling with the challenges of time zone shifts.
F1 champion backs McLaren to challenge Red Bull in 2024
Former Formula 1 champion Damon Hill believes McLaren may be the top contender to challenge Red Bull next year.
