Sainz calls for Ferrari inquest in 'not happy' complaint

Sam Cook

Wednesday 29 November 2023 14:57

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz voiced his disappointment with his team's limp end to the season, having not been able to score a podium at any of the last four races.

The Spaniard was up in fourth in the drivers' championship ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and had been ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc for much of the season, yet finished seventh, six points behind the Monegasque driver.

To make matters worse, Sainz's failure to score any points at the season-ending race led to the Scuderia missing out on second place in the constructors' championship.

While Leclerc did manage to finish second around the Yas Marina Circuit, a third and ninth-place finish for Mercedes' two drivers meant that their rivals missed out by three points.

Carlos Sainz crashed during practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz was the only man to beat Red Bull in a main race this season, at the Singapore Grand Prix

His car was badly damaged at the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Honest Sainz

Sainz has now opened up on what went wrong, suggesting that his poor performances started before Abu Dhabi.

"Today, the last two weekends, this last weekend in general, haven't gone like I expected or like we wanted to finish the year," Sainz told media after the race.

"Honestly very disappointed and obviously not happy.

"Given how close it was in the end with the Constructors' Championship, we will have to sit down and analyse what we could have done better today and what was going on.

"Clearly the pace this weekend and the overall feeling with the car and everything, the end wasn't good."

