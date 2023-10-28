Sam Cook

Daniel Ricciardo told a local at the Mexican Grand Prix that he 'looks pretty good for being dead' after bumping into somebody dressed in 'Dia de los Muertos' (Day of the Dead) fancy dress attire.

The famous Mexican festival takes place next Thursday, and a number of festivities will take place during the Mexican GP this weekend, at a track where Ricciardo has enjoyed relative success during his career.

One of his three career pole positions came at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit, back in 2018 when he beat his team-mate Max Verstappen to pole, and he also achieved strong points finishes with Renault and McLaren in 2019 and 2022 respectively.

After returning from a nasty hand injury last weekend, which left him unable to compete in the previous five races, Ricciardo is still desperately looking for his first points of the season at the Mexican GP.

Ricciardo in good spirits

Ricciardo's team-mate Yuki Tsunoda is now on eight points after a strong showing at the United States GP, whilst Liam Lawson, who deputised for Ricciardo during his recovery, also managed to pick up two points from the five races he took part in.

Although this weekend will only be Ricciardo's fourth race of the season, he will be looking to get off the mark, particularly given the fact that he has been given a contract with AlphaTauri for 2024 ahead of Lawson.

In a video posted on AlphaTauri's official X channel, formerly known as Twitter, it doesn't seem as though that is weighing particularly heavy on the honey badger's mind.

"You look pretty good for being dead," he told the man in fancy dress.

"You still have a lot of colour in your face, normally that gets sucked out of you."

