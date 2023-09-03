F1 News Today: Hamilton responds to MARRIAGE PROPOSAL and takes Verstappen swipe as Lawson hails Ricciardo act
Lewis Hamilton received a tongue-in-cheek marriage proposal from a fan in the crowd during practice at the Italian Grand Prix.
Hamilton takes SWIPE at Verstappen with pointed F1 team-mate jibe
Lewis Hamilton has given his honest opinion on Max Verstappen's team-mates, suggesting that no one has genuinely posed a significant challenge to the Dutch driver.
Lawson reveals SELFLESS Ricciardo act before F1 debut
AlphaTauri driver Liam Lawson has revealed that both Daniel Ricciardo and team-mate Yuki Tsunoda were very supportive before his Formula 1 debut at the Dutch Grand Prix last weekend.
Hamilton feeling UNEASY after being 'leapfrogged' by F1 rival
Lewis Hamilton has admitted that 'it's not easy' to stomach Williams, powered by Alex Albon, 'leapfrog' his Mercedes during qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix.
Alonso left unsurprised by Ferrari pole after hinting underachievement
Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso has played down Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz's pole position at the Italian Grand Prix, saying he's not surprised as in his eyes the Prancing Horse have "had a great car all year".
