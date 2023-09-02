Jay Winter

Saturday 2 September 2023 20:57

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso has played down Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz's pole position at the Italian Grand Prix, saying he's not surprised as in his eyes the Prancing Horse have "had a great car all year".

The former Ferrari driver took aim at the Maranello-based team's strategies and mistakes which had led them to being fourth in the F1 standings.

In a cheeky remark, Alonso had a swipe at Ferrari, suggesting that the real surprise is that the Italian team are trailing Aston Martin in the constructors' championship.

"It is normal because they've had a great car all year," said the Spaniard when asked by Fox Sports MX whether he is surprised by Sainz beating Verstappen to claim pole.

"It's just that some forget that because of minor situations that have played against them, strategy mistakes, penalties, and stuff like that.

"The surprise is that they are behind us in the constructors'."

READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Results: Italian Grand Prix 2023 times as Ferrari take FAMOUS pole

Aston Martin unprepared?

As the conversation shifted to the race itself, with Monza typically being a one-stop race, Alonso was asked about his expectations, especially considering the expected rise in temperatures.

"Well, we don't have anything prepared," he replied.

"We will be flexible, and the important part will be to keep ourselves within the train of cars that will be formed to be able to keep fighting for the points."

Despite Alonso's dig it's highly unlikely that Ferrari will be behind Aston Martin in standings after Sunday's race.

There is currently only a 14-point gap between the teams. With Sainz and Charles Leclerc starting in P1 and P3 and Alonso and Lance stroll starting P10 and P20 respectively, the safe money will be on the Italian team leapfrogging the team in green.

READ MORE: Alonso issues CHEEKY plea to F1 fans after Dutch Grand Prix heroics