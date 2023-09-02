Hamilton feeling UNEASY after being 'leapfrogged' by F1 rival

Jay Winter

Lewis Hamilton has admitted that 'it's not easy' to stomach Williams, powered by Alex Albon, 'leapfrog' his Mercedes during qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion faced a challenging qualifying session at the historic Monza circuit, securing the eighth position on the grid for Sunday's race.

This result saw him lagging behind Williams' Albon, who impressively secured a P6 position.

Reflecting on the qualifying performance, Hamilton admitted the car tailed off in performance as the weekend progressed.

"It wasn't the greatest, but it started off actually FP1, run one, was the best the car has felt and then it has kind of fallen off since then," he said to Sky Sports.

"I think we’re all very similar pace."

Albon (left) and Russell both qualified ahead of Hamilton at the Italian Grand Prix

One notable aspect of the qualifying session was the competitive pace displayed by the Williams team, who took advantage of the fact that the high-speed circuit played to their car's strengths.

Hamilton facing impossible task

"What’s impressive is to see how quick Williams is," said Hamilton.

"To be leapfrogged by the Williams and the McLaren is not easy."

Looking ahead to the race on Sunday, Hamilton admitted it will be tough to make it past Albon.

"I've just got to try and progress forward somehow tomorrow," he said. "The Williams will be almost impossible to overtake because they’re fastest in the straights.

"When there’s a will there’s a way."

Hamilton will be looking to work his way up the grid after signing a new two-year deal with Mercedes, alongside Russell, which will see their partnership continue until the 2025 season.

