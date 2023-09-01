Dan Ripley

Friday 1 September 2023 05:57

The most successful driver in Formula 1 history has signed a new two year contract that will keep him racing at Mercedes into his 40s.

Verstappen joins F1 rivals in off-track doubles game ahead of Italian Grand Prix

A group of F1 drivers who are good friends have taken time out from preparing for the Italian Grand Prix to exercise their competitive spirit on the padel court.

Marko reveals the one way Ricciardo could make Monza return

Helmut Marko has joked that if Daniel Ricciardo was a MotoGP racer, he'd probably be on the grid for the Italian Grand Prix.

Ferrari chief admits tenure in Italy has been 'like a washing machine'

Fred Vasseur has claimed that his first year as Ferrari boss has left him feeling as if he'd stepped into a 'washing machine.'

