Hamilton reveals surprise factor that kept him in F1 after signing new deal

Sam Cook

Thursday 31 August 2023 20:57

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that having the confidence that Mercedes are the 'best at what we do' gave him the incentive to sign his new contract.

The most successful driver in Formula 1 history has signed a new two year contract that will keep him racing at Mercedes into his 40s.

He will become the most loyal driver in F1 history, overtaking Michael Schumacher at Ferrari for the most consecutive seasons spent at the same team.

He will also be hoping to go one better than Schumacher and win his eighth world championship title before his career comes to an end.

Speaking to media including GP Fans, Hamilton revealed what kept him in the sport for two more years.

“It’s what you see,” he said. “It’s not necessarily what someone says. It’s the meeting with the engineers, with James Alisson, the whole group at the factory, with the heads of departments, engaging better than ever before about where we are, the mistakes we’ve made, why we made those decisions, why we won’t make them again.

“Having that confidence in each other, that we’re the best at what we do. Given time we’ll get back to where we need to be.”

So, when did Hamilton sign the contract?

Both Hamilton and team-mate George Russell have signed a new deal to stay as team-mates until the end of the 2025 season atleast

There has been speculation all season about whether or not Hamilton would sign a new deal, or whether he would attempt to win his eighth world championship elsewhere.

Both he and Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff have been very confident that he would sign, but rumours had been gathering momentum that Ferrari were looking to bring him in to try and help them win their first world championship since 2007.

Many thought the summer break would be crucial, and we would find out either way what was happening with Hamilton's contract situation. Despite being later than expected, Hamilton has now put pen to paper.

"Contract wise, we got it finished last weekend,” he continued.

“I’m not working towards next year thinking it’s going to take another four years to get to where we want to be.

“But I’m aware that it does take time. Of course in my heart I am so hopeful that the decisions we are taking and the direction that we’re rowing towards will put us in that target zone to be able to fight the Bulls and be close and be challenging for pole.

“But if it’s not next year, we’ll continue to work through it. But in my heart, I truly believe that, if it’s not next year then the year after, that we will be there.”

Hamilton making up for lost time?

Having the eighth world championship so cruelly taken from his grasp during the chaotic Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021, Hamilton would have been forgiven for walking away then and being happy with the seven championships and 103 race wins that he has already achieved in the sport.

Instead, he has spent two seasons battling just to get onto the podium with Mercedes, and will now attempt to get them back to winning races, and he hopes, into world championship contention once again.

"As for the 2021 thing, I'm not really a vengeful person. It's not about revenge or atonement. That's the past and we can't do anything about the past," Hamilton said matter-of-factly.

"What we can do is work harder, be more precise, get better and progress. And I honestly believe that we can win more championships and races with this team, so that's what I'm putting my energy into."

