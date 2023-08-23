close global

F1 News Today: Hamilton in SHOCK split as McLaren unveil driver for 2024 and Newey makes STUNNING team swap

Lewis Hamilton and Shakira may have split over shock claims the British star wanted to raise a family, according to a Dominican psychic.

McLaren reveal NEW 2024 driver after landing ex-Mercedes F1 star

Sam Bird has been confirmed as the new driver for the McLaren NEOM Formula E team for the upcoming season, replacing Rene Rast.

Red Bull guru Newey in hat for stunning team SWAP with McLaren

In an unusual moment, Red Bull chief technical officer Adrian Newey swapped his usual colours in exchange for a McLaren hat while dining with the McLaren CEO Zak Brown.

Horner confirms Ricciardo interest to REPLACE Perez at Red Bull

Christian Horner has confirmed that ex-Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo’s ultimate goal is to make a return to his former team.

F1 team-mates appear together in CRAZY Indian music video

Alfa Romeo’s Formula 1 pairing of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu took part and featured in a Punjabi music video called “Try Me” by Indian artist Karan Aujla.

