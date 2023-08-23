F1 News Today: Hamilton in SHOCK split as McLaren unveil driver for 2024 and Newey makes STUNNING team swap
F1 News
F1 News Today: Hamilton in SHOCK split as McLaren unveil driver for 2024 and Newey makes STUNNING team swap
Lewis Hamilton and Shakira may have split over shock claims the British star wanted to raise a family, according to a Dominican psychic.
➡️ READ MORE
McLaren reveal NEW 2024 driver after landing ex-Mercedes F1 star
Sam Bird has been confirmed as the new driver for the McLaren NEOM Formula E team for the upcoming season, replacing Rene Rast.
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull guru Newey in hat for stunning team SWAP with McLaren
In an unusual moment, Red Bull chief technical officer Adrian Newey swapped his usual colours in exchange for a McLaren hat while dining with the McLaren CEO Zak Brown.
➡️ READ MORE
Horner confirms Ricciardo interest to REPLACE Perez at Red Bull
Christian Horner has confirmed that ex-Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo’s ultimate goal is to make a return to his former team.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 team-mates appear together in CRAZY Indian music video
Alfa Romeo’s Formula 1 pairing of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu took part and featured in a Punjabi music video called “Try Me” by Indian artist Karan Aujla.
➡️ READ MORE