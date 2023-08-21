De Vries set for SENSATIONAL F1 return in 2023

Matthew Hobkinson

Monday 21 August 2023 11:27

Nyck de Vries is reportedly set for a sensational return to Formula 1 as a reserve driver for both Red Bull and sister team AlphaTauri at the upcoming Mexican Grand Prix.

That's according to Racingnews365.com, who state that the 28-year-old is being weighed up by Red Bull over the possibility of returning as their third driver for the race weekend in Mexico City at the end of October.

The news comes just a little over a month since the Dutchman was let go by the Faenza-based F1 team after he failed to score a single point during his time on the grid.

The 28-year-old had endured a difficult rookie season in the sport and was subsequently replaced by Daniel Ricciardo for the remainder of the year.

The Australian moved from his role as Red Bull's reserve driver and was essentially sent 'on loan' to AlphaTauri to step in for De Vries for the remainder of the season with immediate effect.

De Vries 'hurt' by F1 snub

Nyck de Vries was replaced at AlphaTauri by Daniel Ricciardo in July

Following the news of his sacking, the former F2 and Formula E champion shared his feelings on the pain of having his F1 dream cut short.

“A short note from me…" he wrote. "After recent events, I decided to take some time for myself away from social media, which I will continue to do.

"I would like to thank Red Bull and Scuderia AlphaTauri for the opportunity to live my dream. Of course it hurts that the F1 chance I dreamed of for so long ended prematurely.

"But life is not a destination, it’s a journey, and sometimes you have to take the hard road to get where you want to be. I am grateful for our privileged lives, proud of our journey and my family. This is just another experience, we move on and look forward to the next chapter.

"Thank you to everyone for your kind and encouraging messages in the past week. It’s been heart-warming to feel your support."

Yet now it seems that De Vries will get his chance to get back behind the wheel of an F1 car at the Mexican Grand Prix, as he appears to be ready and willing to step in for either Red Bull or AlphaTauri once again.

