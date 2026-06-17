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Lewis hamilton celebrates next to a P1 at the Barcelona GP

Lewis Hamilton reveals F1 saviour

Lewis hamilton celebrates next to a P1 at the Barcelona GP — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton reveals F1 saviour

Lewis Hamilton has lift-off at Ferrari

By Matthew Hobkinson.

Lewis Hamilton has revealed exactly what it was that kept the seven-time F1 champion going as he struggled in his first year at Ferrari.

Hamilton's time at Ferrari looks to be playing out in true Hollywood blockbuster fashion.

The initial hype, excitement and build-up; followed by a crushing low that very few believe he could come back from.

But now, having stood on the top step of the podium in red for the first time in his F1 career - Hamilton's redemption arc is complete. And what a comeback it was.

The 41-year-old looked down on the canvas in 2025 as not a single person in the world of F1 failed to question whether leaving Mercedes really was the right idea.

Lewis Hamilton: I owe it all to my fans

And the F1 superstar has now revealed that it was the support of his fans that kept him going when times got tough.

"I couldn't have done this without this amazing team and the support I've had from them for the last year, even more so coming into this year after such a difficult year," he said.

"My fans really saved me through such a difficult moment last year.

"Every day I've been having this dream since I was a kid. They just mentioned that in 1996 Michael won here for Ferrari and I remember watching the red car and always wondering what it would be like to be winning in that car and what it would be like to stand on that podium and be the one that's kind of given the team the moment to sing the national anthem,

"There's nothing like it, it's absolutely incredible.

"I came from really quite a low place to get back here, and I think it's just really about never giving up, never second guessing yourself, never giving up on yourself and just keep on trying."

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