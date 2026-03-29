Journalists call for FIA action after Max Verstappen media meltdown

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Journalists have called upon F1's governing body, the FIA, to take action after Max Verstappen banished a British reporter from a Red Bull media session ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

On Thursday, the Dutchman dug up an old disagreement with The Guardian journalist Giles Richards, who he insisted be removed from a media briefing before it got underway.

The British journalist previously got on the wrong side of Verstappen at the final round of the 2025 championship in Abu Dhabi, arguing he had lost the drivers' title by just two points as a result of his controversial on-track incident with George Russell at last year's Spanish GP.

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At the time, Verstappen made it clear he did not agree with this narrative, and the four-time champion is obviously not in the mood to forget his clash with Richards anytime soon.

Richards' own version of events from the Japanese GP incident detailed how the banishment unfolded, writing: "After being told he would not speak unless I left, I asked if it was because of the question in Abu Dhabi. He said it was. Once more I was taken aback... I asked him to confirm if it was because of the question in Abu Dhabi about Spain. He did. 'You’re really that upset about it?' I asked, to which he replied: 'Get out. Yeah. Get out.'"

Verstappen in hot water as FIA urged to take action after 'verbal attacks'

The Dutchman was reportedly summoned to a meeting with Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies on Friday, who, after giving his driver a chance to explain himself, is believed to have made it clear that Verstappen's actions did not reflect those of the team or their shareholders.

Even as the 28-year-old took to the track with Red Bull at Suzuka, he continued to dominate the headlines as he faced backlash for his removal of the journalist.

Now, the UIGA, the Italian Union of Automotive Journalists, has expressed 'deep concern' over the incident, with a statement on their website calling on the FIA to intervene in the name of press freedom.

The statement singled out Verstappen's treatment of Richards, stating: "Verbal attacks and a climate of hostility towards journalists and photographers are unacceptable and undermine the fundamental principles of professional respect and freedom of the press.

"In particular, the incident involving journalist Giles Richards - the target of criticism and personal attacks - highlights a worrying trend. The testimonies of those present contradict some of the widespread reports that risk damaging the professional reputation of media workers. At the same time, tensions between pilots and photographers risk translating into increasingly stringent restrictions that disproportionately impact the work of the press.

"Mutual respect is essential, but it cannot and must not limit the media's right to report freely and independently.

"We therefore call on the FIA ​​to engage with all stakeholders - from media representatives to teams - to prevent further deterioration in working conditions and access to information.

"A free, respected, and protected press is not an afterthought, but an essential pillar for the transparency and credibility of all sports, not least Formula 1."

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