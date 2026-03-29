close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Japan, 2026

Journalists call for FIA action after Max Verstappen media meltdown

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Japan, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Journalists call for FIA action after Max Verstappen media meltdown

F1 champion Max Verstappen has been holding a grudge against a journalist

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.

Journalists have called upon F1's governing body, the FIA, to take action after Max Verstappen banished a British reporter from a Red Bull media session ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

On Thursday, the Dutchman dug up an old disagreement with The Guardian journalist Giles Richards, who he insisted be removed from a media briefing before it got underway.

The British journalist previously got on the wrong side of Verstappen at the final round of the 2025 championship in Abu Dhabi, arguing he had lost the drivers' title by just two points as a result of his controversial on-track incident with George Russell at last year's Spanish GP.

At the time, Verstappen made it clear he did not agree with this narrative, and the four-time champion is obviously not in the mood to forget his clash with Richards anytime soon.

Richards' own version of events from the Japanese GP incident detailed how the banishment unfolded, writing: "After being told he would not speak unless I left, I asked if it was because of the question in Abu Dhabi. He said it was. Once more I was taken aback... I asked him to confirm if it was because of the question in Abu Dhabi about Spain. He did. 'You’re really that upset about it?' I asked, to which he replied: 'Get out. Yeah. Get out.'"

Verstappen in hot water as FIA urged to take action after 'verbal attacks'

The Dutchman was reportedly summoned to a meeting with Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies on Friday, who, after giving his driver a chance to explain himself, is believed to have made it clear that Verstappen's actions did not reflect those of the team or their shareholders.

Even as the 28-year-old took to the track with Red Bull at Suzuka, he continued to dominate the headlines as he faced backlash for his removal of the journalist.

Now, the UIGA, the Italian Union of Automotive Journalists, has expressed 'deep concern' over the incident, with a statement on their website calling on the FIA to intervene in the name of press freedom.

The statement singled out Verstappen's treatment of Richards, stating: "Verbal attacks and a climate of hostility towards journalists and photographers are unacceptable and undermine the fundamental principles of professional respect and freedom of the press.

"In particular, the incident involving journalist Giles Richards - the target of criticism and personal attacks - highlights a worrying trend. The testimonies of those present contradict some of the widespread reports that risk damaging the professional reputation of media workers. At the same time, tensions between pilots and photographers risk translating into increasingly stringent restrictions that disproportionately impact the work of the press.

"Mutual respect is essential, but it cannot and must not limit the media's right to report freely and independently.

"We therefore call on the FIA ​​to engage with all stakeholders - from media representatives to teams - to prevent further deterioration in working conditions and access to information.

"A free, respected, and protected press is not an afterthought, but an essential pillar for the transparency and credibility of all sports, not least Formula 1."

READ MORE: Antonelli smashes record as Russell misses out on podium

Related

F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen FIA Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka

More F1 news

Full News Feed

Max Verstappen in Red Bull summit after incident with journalist

Max Verstappen in Red Bull summit after incident with journalist

  • Yesterday 19:15
Max Verstappen is 'seriously considering' retirement from F1

Max Verstappen is 'seriously considering' retirement from F1

  • Just now
F1 in new 2026 regulations storm over ‘missing Antonelli video’

F1 in new 2026 regulations storm over ‘missing Antonelli video’

  • 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen tells all on Japanese Grand Prix controversy that saw him expel journalist

Max Verstappen tells all on Japanese Grand Prix controversy that saw him expel journalist

  • March 28, 2026 21:03
Max Verstappen unleashes Red Bull fury

Max Verstappen unleashes Red Bull fury

  • March 28, 2026 18:05
Godzilla x F1 - Meet the coolest Japanese GP livery ever

Godzilla x F1 - Meet the coolest Japanese GP livery ever

  • March 26, 2026 17:00

Just in

01:00
Max Verstappen is 'seriously considering' retirement from F1
29-3
F1 in new 2026 regulations storm over ‘missing Antonelli video’
29-3
Max Verstappen in Red Bull summit after incident with journalist
29-3
F1 Results Today: Kimi Antonelli smashes record as George Russell kept off Japanese GP podium
28-3
Max Verstappen tells all on Japanese Grand Prix controversy that saw him expel journalist
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Christian Horner and Mercedes battle for Alpine F1 to be hijacked by New York Mets billionaire Alpine F1

Christian Horner and Mercedes battle for Alpine F1 to be hijacked by New York Mets billionaire

March 25, 2026 23:00
Lance Stroll unleashes furious rant over Aston Martin car struggles Aston Martin

Lance Stroll unleashes furious rant over Aston Martin car struggles

March 25, 2026 21:00
BMW tease move for Max Verstappen after standout display Max Verstappen

BMW tease move for Max Verstappen after standout display

March 25, 2026 19:00
EXCLUSIVE: Could Lewis Hamilton follow Verstappen to Nurburgring after GT3 buzz GPFans Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Could Lewis Hamilton follow Verstappen to Nurburgring after GT3 buzz

March 25, 2026 17:00
Ontdek het op Google Play
x