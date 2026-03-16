Mercedes F1 star in floods of tears after first grand prix win

There's wasn't a dry eye in the Mercedes garage after the Chinese GP

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Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli clung onto a historic pole position at this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix, crossing the line in P1 to take the first grand prix win of his career.

After taking the chequered flag, the 19-year-old was followed shortly by his team-mate George Russell, who shared the podium with the Italian youngster and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, where an emotional reaction was on full display.

The Mercedes star took pole position in Saturday's qualifying, becoming the youngest grand prix polesitter in the history of the sport, smashing the previous record held by Sebastian Vettel.

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After some tasty opening lap battles with the Ferrari of Hamilton, Antonelli managed to regain the lead of the race, and when the top three drivers gathered after Sunday's race, Antonelli was left speechless when he was asked to reflect on his first F1 win by former racer David Coulthard.

Instead, he became teary eyed as he was given a squeeze by his team-mate and congratulated Hamilton, who finished second and third respectively.

After Russell and Hamilton had delivered their interviews, he gave his powerful first words as a winner, and said: "I said yesterday I really wanted to bring Italy back on top and we did it today.

"Even though I gave myself a little bit of a heart attack towards the end with a bit of a flat spot, but it was a good race."

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Speaking after the race, Russell added: "Huge congratulations to Kimi because it’s always very special to win your first race, and he’s been driving really amazing this year and this weekend especially.

"I’m pleased to be standing on the podium with him, and also with this guy [Hamilton] as well."

Hamilton, who shared the podium with friend and Antonelli's race engineer Peter Bonnington, was also clearly emotional himself at the Italian's win and offered sincere congratulations.

Hugging Antonelli as soon as they jumped out of their cars, Hamilton then said in his post-race interview: "Firstly, I have to say a huge congratulations to Kimi. I’m so, so happy for you buddy, and I’m so honoured to be able to share this moment with him.

"He took my seat at this great team, so a big congratulations to Mercedes. They’re really pulling ahead at the moment, and we’ve got a lot of work to do to try to keep up."

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