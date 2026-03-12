Hamilton and Ferrari go full ‘Macarena’ at F1 Chinese Grand Prix
The radical design was fitted to both cars in Shanghai on Thursday
Ferrari are going full ‘Macarena’ this weekend as they bid to close the gap on mighty Mercedes at the F1 Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai.
The Scuderia claimed third (Charles Leclerc) and fourth (Lewis Hamilton) places in last weekend’s season opener in Australia, but it was the Silver Arrows who claimed a 1-2 courtesy of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.
The Italian giants are wasting no time to try and play catchup by shipping their radical new ‘Macarena’ rear wing to China, and on Thursday it was fitted to both cars ahead of Friday practice.
What is the ‘Macarena’ and how does it work?
The ‘Macarena’, named by Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur, is a new rear wing which caused a massive stir at pre-season testing in Bahrain last month.
One of the new features of the controversial new 2026 F1 cars is active aerodynamics, which allows both the front and rear wings to be adjusted whether they are on the straight or approaching a corner.
Ferrari's use of active aero raised eyebrows in a big way in Bahrain, after Hamilton's rear wing opened on the straight.
When the wing was open, it looked rather unusual and when it re-entered corner mode the reason for this quirk was exposed, after the wing fully rotated back into a closed position.
Ferrari have reportedly found a clever trick in the regulations which doesn't specify that the wing has to be mounted the right way up when the active aero is deployed.
This means they can run the rear wing upside down as they go down the straight, similar to an aircraft wing.
How much will it help Ferrari?
Ferrari's upside down rear wing should reduce drag and generate lift. Reducing drag could also reduce rolling resistance for the tyres, altogether allowing for a greater top speed on straights.
The introduction of the wing also be used to counter-balance Ferrari's exhaust wing, where an extra flap extends the diffuser area to help use exhaust gases to blow the rear wing area of the car, increasing downforce but at the cost of drag.
Hamilton on Mercedes gap and Ferrari plan
Hamilton travelled on to China from Australia with Mercedes rival Russell, and admitted he had asked the Brit about his clear power unit advantage. Fair to say he didn’t get all the inside info, and he believes Ferrari just need to concentrate on improving their own package.
Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, he admitted: "I mean, I don't have all the information, so I don't really know too much, but of course I asked him about the engine. And yeah, I assume they could be more efficient, maybe they are able to charge more, maybe they have more crank power."
"And so we've just got to, rather than worry about what others have, we just have to work harder to try and extract more from the package we have. But I'm really proud of Ferrari and the guys back at the factory who have done such a great job to build the car and the engine that we have, which has been reliable, and we'll continue to develop it."
