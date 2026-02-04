Max Verstappen is keeping a key secret over new Red Bull F1 car

Change your timezone:

Max Verstappen may not be telling the full story about Red Bull’s 2026 F1 car, according to one Formula 1 pundit.

Red Bull and Ford gave their 2026 challenger its first on-track outing during the Barcelona shakedown, with the team completing an impressive 303 laps across the test.

There had been early concerns about reliability given the DM01 represents Red Bull’s first in-house power unit project, but initial signs were encouraging, with Verstappen’s post-test comments hinting at quiet confidence within the team.

“Still work in progress, but I think we've hit the ground running quite well with those things,” he told F1.

“It's still a very complicated formula for everyone, there's still quite a bit of work to do, but that's normal.”

Could Red Bull be competitive?

Following the Barcelona shakedown, Sky Sports pundit Bernie Collins discussed Verstappen's body language and interview on their final testing show, and claimed he's holding a secret back about the RB22.

"Even though he is ill, he is looking very relaxed. He does admit that the car has room for improvement, that’s what happens at the first test of any season.

“He does look quietly confident, he’s got that little smile that he sometimes carries when he’s in these interviews and he knows much more than we do.”

When does the 2026 F1 season start?

The 2026 F1 season gets underway on Friday, March 6 at the Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix, with the first practice session starting at 12:30pm local time (AEDT).

F1's first qualifying session of the year will take place on Saturday, 7 March at 4pm local time, and the first race of the season is on Sunday, 8 March with lights out at 3pm local time.

Prior to the Australian Grand Prix, two three-days tests will occur in Bahrain. The first will take place from Wednesday, February 11 until Friday, February 13.

The second set of Bahrain tests will take place on Wednesday, February 18 until Friday, February 20.

