Ferrari told to 'shut up' over F1 loophole

Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has told Ferrari to 'shut up' over a possible engine loophole in the 2026 power unit rules, drawing comparisons to their controversial fuel flow issues in 2019.

Ferrari are among the five manufacturers in Formula 1 who have developed an entirely new power unit for this season, following sweeping regulatory changes across the sport.

Under the new regulations, power units now deliver an equal split between electrical power and the internal combustion engine. Electrical output has been increased threefold compared to 2025, while the combustion engine will run exclusively on fully sustainable fuels.

But the off-season has been dominated by talk of a potential loophole that has allegedly been found in the regulations by Mercedes regarding geometric compression ratios.

It has been reported that Mercedes have found a way for the compression ratio to be at the allowed 16:1 when the engine is stationary, but then increase to the previously allowed 18:1 when moving, something that could allow an extra 15 brake horsepower.

Now, Schumacher has warned Ferrari to keep quiet, pointing to their 2019 car, which was the subject of a power unit investigation about fuel flow.

Ferrari’s power unit emerged as the class of the field in 2019, with the team displaying a power advantage over their rivals, and enjoying impressive straight line speed.

But other power unit manufacturers were unsure as to how they were gaining this advantage, leading to a row over fuel flow measures. Ferrari eventually reached a 'settlement' with the FIA in early 2020.

"I mean Ferrari, I think they should shut up completely," Schumacher said on Sky Germany’s Backstage Boxengasse podcast.

"I can remember that the fuel came from a corner where it shouldn't have come from. So keep your feet still and keep working. I think you could have come up with the idea."

Will Mercedes really have an advantage in 2026?

Head of the Audi F1 project, Mattia Binotto, recently said that it would 'certainly make a difference' if Mercedes or any other team have managed to uncover this power unit 'trick'.

It's rumoured to be worth about 0.3 seconds per lap which really could give Mercedes and their customer teams an advantage this year.

The latest on the issue is that the FIA have confirmed two meetings are taking place this week, according to The Race, with one being used to try and agree on a framework for future testing of compression ratios when engines are running hot, involving technical experts in the discussions.

Meanwhile, they will reportedly also be holding a meeting of F1's power unit advisory committee which will also be used to discuss the alleged power unit 'trick'.

