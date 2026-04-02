Ferrari set to hand Hamilton engine upgrade in Barcelona

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Lewis Hamilton and the rest of the Ferrari team are reportedly in line for a power unit upgrade at the Barcelona race, according to Italian media reports.

Ferrari’s current engine package is said to be trailing Mercedes, with concerns in Maranello that McLaren could overtake the Scuderia in the pecking order once they resolve their reliability issues.

As a result, development will be crucial during the extended spring break, which is expected to last throughout April following the cancellations of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

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One such lifeline for Ferrari could come from the FIA, with ADUO (Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities) being made available to power unit manufacturers every six races.

Manufacturers can receive ADUO if their ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) Performance Index is at least two per cent but less than four per cent below the best-performing ICE.

When would Ferrari power unit boost arrive?

One of the main concerns is when 'the sixth round' and the delivery of ADUO for qualifying manufacturers will be.

Prior to the race cancellations, Miami was the sixth round but now serves as the fourth. Subsequently, the Monaco Grand Prix now acts as the sixth round of the season and therefore would be when manufacturers will be eligible for ADUO.

As things currently stand, if Ferrari were to qualify for ADUO in Monaco they would see a power unit upgrade for the following race in Barcelona.

Corriere della Sera report that 'a new, boosted power unit is expected in mid-June in Barcelona'. It continues that the enforced break hasn't worked out well for Ferrari, who 'didn't want to stop for more than a month' because they had planned 'major updates', where track time is crucial.

The report also continues that Maranello have opted for 'slightly larger batteries' for their Ferrari power unit, which they hope will pay off further down the line.

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