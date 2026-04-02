Two teams blamed for F1’s falling TV audience in 2026

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Two Formula 1 teams have reportedly been singled out as the main reason behind declining viewing figures this season, rather than the sport’s new regulations.

Major rule changes were introduced at the start of 2026, affecting both chassis design and power units, with the focus on electrical power significantly increased compared to last year.

The new rules have placed a greater emphasis on battery management for drivers, while also contributing to more overtaking in the opening three grands prix compared to the same races in 2025.

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And this has led fans and some drivers - including four-time world champion Max Verstappen - to hit out against the new rules, with Verstappen repeatedly claiming that the new cars are not fun to drive, and threatening to retire from the sport if changes are not made.

Viewing figures in Spain from broadcaster DAZN showed a 49 per cent decrease in its live audience for last weekend's Japanese Grand Prix compared to the 2025 event, but DAZN commentator Antonio Lobato believes that this has nothing to do with the new regulations, and is instead down to Aston Martin and Williams' poor form.

"It has to do with the fact that Fernando and Carlos basically have no opportunities to do anything.

"That really is a rip-off (Aston Martin and Williams). They’re the ones you should be writing to and saying: 'Guys, how have you managed to ruin the 2026 season for me like this?'

"That’s what’s actually rubbish - not the regulations."

Do fans dislike the new rules?

While those Spanish-specific viewing figures are down, F1's YouTube channel has had double the amount of views in the last two months than it had at the same stage of 2025.

The three races so far have seen more overtakes than in 2025, and this has arguably made them much more entertaining, with a fair few of 2025's races fizzling out once the cars were past turn one.

Claiming pole position for a race last year was crucial to success in the race, but the variations in starts between the different teams and drivers this year have meant that the pole sitter has not been leading the race by the start of the second lap.

Mercedes' dominance has meant that George Russell and Kimi Antonelli have been able to come through in the end to take the three grand prix wins between them so far, but it has not been plain sailing for much of the races.

Several commentators have suggested that Verstappen's dislike of the rules have stemmed from his poor start to the season, with his Red Bull team looking like they're in a midfield battle at the start of 2026.

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